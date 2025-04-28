Breaking: Suspected CBEX Promoter, Adefowora Abiodun, Surrenders To EFCC For Investigation

One of the suspected promoters of the controversial cryptocurrency trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), Adefowora Abiodun, has voluntarily surrendered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to assist in ongoing investigations.

Abiodun, who was previously declared wanted by the EFCC for his alleged involvement in a fraudulent investment scheme linked to over $1 billion, arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja at 4 pm yesterday. He was accompanied by his legal team, family members, and friends.

Naija News reports that Abiodun’s decision to turn himself in follows the EFCC’s earlier announcement that four individuals, including him, were wanted in connection with the scam involving CBEX.

The investigation is part of a broader effort to address the massive fraud linked to the platform, which has left numerous investors at a significant financial loss.

The EFCC had previously declared Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, and Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun as wanted suspects.

The surrender comes after the Abuja division of the Federal High Court granted the EFCC permission to arrest and detain six individuals suspected of promoting the fraudulent CBEX platform.

Justice Emeka Nwite issued the order on Thursday, following an ex parte motion filed by EFCC counsel, Fadila Yusuf.

In granting the application, Justice Nwite stated, “I have listened to the submission of learned counsel for the applicant (EFCC). I have also gone through the affidavit evidence and exhibits, along with the written address. I am satisfied that the application is meritorious and hereby grant it as prayed.”

The six individuals named in the court order include Adefowora Abiodun Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, Seyi Oloyede, Avwerosuo Otorudo, and Chukwuebuka Ehirim, listed as first to sixth in the case.

According to Daily Sun, Adefowora Abiodun’s lawyer, Babatunde Busari, explained that his client chose to submit himself to the EFCC in order to clear his name and address the false narratives circulating in the media regarding his involvement in the alleged fraud.