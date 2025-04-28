APC Giving Nigerians Remarkable Progressive Governance – Gov Uzodinma

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma , has stated that the defections to the ruling party affirm

Naija News reports that the Governor of Imo State, Uzodimma, said APC is admired by all Nigerians, particularly as President Bola Tinubu remained steadfast in delivering quality leadership to the country.

The Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) stated this on Sunday, as the party’s governors and national leadership hosted stakeholders of the party from Delta State at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Recall that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his structure in Delta decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC last week.

In a brief statement on Sunday, on his 𝕏 handle, the Imo State Governor said the party expects more defections.

“Their decision to identify with the APC is a clear indication that our party enjoys immense admiration among the people. After all, one can only admire what is good and progressive, and under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our party has remained steadfast in delivering on our mandate of transforming our nation progressively.

“This success story continues to resonate widely, and it is no surprise that we anticipate even more new members across the nation. As always, we will continue to open our doors to all who believe in and identify with the remarkable progress we are making in the governance of our country,” he said.