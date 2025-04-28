Anyanwu Shuns PDP Govs Stance, Sets To Attend NWC Scheduled Meeting As National Secretary

Amidst the gale of defections sweeping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to address the wave of defections and other internal crises.

According to Punch, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, recently reaffirmed as National Secretary by the Supreme Court, has vowed to attend the meeting despite the stance of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed led PDP Governors Forum.

A high-ranking source, who spoke on condition of anonymity told the aforementioned publication that the NWC meeting will address the defection of party members to the All Progressives Congress and explore ways to prevent further defections.

Recall that the Supreme Court ruling on March 21 overturned Anyanwu’s removal, affirming that internal party disputes are not for judicial intervention.

In response to the ruling on April 14, the PDP Governors urged the South East Zone to propose a nominee for the position and announced Setonji Koshoedo as acting National Secretary.

Koshoedo, in an invitation to NWC members, disclosed that the meeting is scheduled for 12 noon.

The notification stated “Based on popular demand and wide consultation, I have been directed to call for an NWC Meeting as detailed below:

“Date: Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, Venue: National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja. Time: 12 Noon Prompt.

“All members of NWC and Cabinet Secretaries should pls note.”

Anyanwu also confirmed the meeting and pledged to attend as the party’s National Secretary.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, Anyanwu urged the remaining party members to stay dedicated to strengthening and uniting the party.

He stated “I am aware of the meeting, and I will attend. The Governors Forum’s recommendations are part of the crisis. So, I will attend the meeting and see. We will do our best to ensure that peace reigns in the PDP and that the party is preserved.”

Anyanwu urged PDP members nationwide not to be discouraged by the party’s current challenges, assuring them that all issues will be resolved soon.

“It is time for peace. We have to bring the party together. Everyone must forget about their interests; we must ensure that the PDP is peaceful, united, and progressing before talking about individual interests.

“Defection or no defection, the rest of us must work to unite and reposition the party,” he said.