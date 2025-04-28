Aisha Achimugu Ordered To Honour EFCC Invitation

Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered Aisha Achimugu to appear before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of conspiracy, money laundering, and corruption.

Justice Ekwo also directed that Achimugu must appear before the court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The order was made in a ruling delivered on Monday, April 28, 2025, in a suit filed by Achimugu, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, against several law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Department of State Services (DSS), EFCC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

In response to Achimugu’s application, EFCC counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, submitted a counter-affidavit sworn to by an EFCC investigator, Chris Odofin, outlining the circumstances surrounding her invitation.

According to the affidavit, Achimugu is being investigated for conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of property suspected to have been acquired unlawfully.

The affidavit revealed that Achimugu honoured an earlier EFCC invitation on February 12, 2024, made a written statement, and was granted administrative bail. However, she allegedly failed to report back, choosing instead to file a fundamental rights enforcement suit to frustrate the investigation.

In her statement, Achimugu reportedly explained that N8.71 billion inflow into her company accounts was an “investment fund” meant for acquiring an oil block. She claimed the funds were transferred to the Federal Government’s account via her firm, Oceangate Engineering Oil and Gas Limited, referencing documents from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

However, EFCC investigations revealed that Achimugu’s company acquired two oil blocks — Shallow Water PPL 3007 and Deep Offshore PPL 302-DO — at a cost of $25.3 million. Payments were allegedly made through bureau de change operators in cash, with no clear trace to legitimate business income.

The EFCC also alleged the acquisition process was riddled with corruption and pointed out that neither of the oil blocks had commenced exploration or production.

Further findings disclosed that Achimugu operates 136 bank accounts across 10 banks, both in her personal and corporate names.

The EFCC emphasized that her current suit is a calculated attempt to obstruct ongoing investigations, despite an earlier court ruling (FHC/ABJ/CS/451/2024) that dismissed her claims of fundamental rights violations.

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence through inquiries sent to banks, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other regulatory bodies.

Achimugu is expected to report to the EFCC on Tuesday, April 29, and appear before Justice Ekwo’s court the following day as investigations into the alleged N8.71 billion oil block deal deepen.