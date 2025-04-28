Adamawa Governor Suspends Emir

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has indefinitely suspended the Emir of Daware, Alhaji Hassan Ja’afaru, following allegations of corruption, maladministration, breach of security, and other offences.

Ja’afaru, who was the former district head of Daware in Fufore Local Government Area, was found guilty after an investigation into his conduct.

The suspension was contained in a letter dated April 25, 2025, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Chieftaincy Affairs, Adama Mamman, and made available to PUNCH Online on Sunday.

Part of the letter read, “Following a series of complaints made against you for maladministration, corruption, breach of security, confiscation of farmlands and creating a vacuum that has led to all traditional issues remaining unattended, as a result of your non-staying in your domain, I am therefore directed by the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, to suspend you from office indefinitely.

“You are, therefore, requested to hand over all government properties in your possession to the district scribe pending further actions.”

Governor Fintiri has repeatedly emphasized his administration’s commitment to fighting corruption across all sectors of the state, vowing that no officeholder would be shielded from accountability.