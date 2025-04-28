2027: Kebbi Governor Speaks On Dumping APC To Join Atiku’s Coalition

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has described the reports suggesting that he and four other governors are planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join a coalition of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as ridiculously malicious and the handiwork of uninteresting political comedians.

Naija News reports that Idris, in a press statement on Sunday, reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, declaring he is not a political prostitute and will be the last person to leave the party.

He emphasised his commitment to the people of Kebbi State and the vision of President Bola Tinubu, noting that his focus remains on delivering good governance and consolidating on the successes of the APC.

Idris further dismissed any notion of disloyalty in Kebbi State, stressing that the state remains a stronghold of the APC.

The Governor reassured Kebbi citizens of his steadfast dedication to their welfare and the continued growth of the state under the APC platform.

He added, “For the avoidance of doubt, I am not a political prostitute. I will be the last person to leave my formidable and reliable party for any coalition, no matter who the architects are.

“If they tell you again that Kaura is likely to leave his APC, tell them I will be the last man standing.”