2026: Gov Adeleke Cannot Defect To APC – Osun Executive Council

The Osun State Executive Council has said Governor Ademola Adeleke has no plan to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of 2026 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Osun State Forum of Commissioners and Special Advisers said insinuations that Governor Adeleke would leave PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) were mischievous.

In a press conference held at the Government Secretariat on Monday, members of the Forum of Commissioners and Special Advisers reiterated their unwavering support for Governor Adeleke.

Speaking on behalf of the 35 commissioners and special advisers, Barrister Dosu Babatunde said the rumour of looming defection in Osun was a political fallacy.

“We express our total solidarity and unwavering support for the Governor of Osun State and leader of the PDP in the state, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

“We read and heard with great consternation the many insinuations being mischievously bandied about by certain political quarters, particularly the opposition, about the looming mass defection of Executive Council members from the ruling PDP.

“This is not only a political fallacy taken to the extreme but a careless and unguarded insinuation by the usual disgruntled members of the opposition,” he said.

Babatunde stressed that the people of Osun would once again demonstrate their support by re-electing Governor Adeleke in 2026.

He emphasized that Governor Adeleke remains PDP Governor and would not move to any other political party.

“Governor Adeleke remains a PDP governor. Many other governors across Nigeria are applauding his developmental efforts in Osun State.

“He is not moving to any other political party; it is even wicked to suggest such. We, the Executive Council members, are very close to him and have resolved to stay in the PDP and continue building it to greater heights. The Governor’s developmental strides will continue within the PDP,” he stated.