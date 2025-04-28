Nigeria Entertainment News
17th Headies Awards: Zerry DL, Davido, Rema, And Tems Shine At Star-Studded Event (Full List)
The 17th edition of the Headies Awards, held on Sunday in Lagos, Nigeria, illuminated the best of the Nigerian and African music industry, celebrating exceptional talent and achievements in the past year.
Among the early winners, Zerry DL bagged the coveted Rookie of the Year award, making a notable impact on the music scene.
Meanwhile, Digital Artist of the Year went to superstar Davido, further cementing his dominance in the industry.
Afrobeats sensation Rema took home Afrobeats Album of the Year for his project HEIS, while critically acclaimed artist Tems claimed the Best Recording of the Year award for her song Burning.
The Headies Awards ceremony also honoured distinguished figures with Special Recognition Awards. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, renowned media executive, Alex Okosi, and football administrator Amaju Pinnick were recognised for their contributions to the entertainment and sports sectors.
In a highly anticipated moment, Odumodublvck was crowned the Next Rated Artist, edging out fellow nominees Shallipopi, Qing Madi, and Ayo Maff.
The Headies Awards remain one of the most prestigious platforms for celebrating excellence in the Nigerian music industry. This year’s event is part of a special two-edition schedule, with the 18th edition set to take place in December to compensate for the absence of the awards in 2024.
Here is the full list of winners at the 17th Headies Awards:
Rookie of the Year
Zerry DL — Winner
taves
Kaestyle
Llona
Soundtrack of the Year
“Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack” – TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) — Winner
“Eledumare” – Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)
“Lose to Gain” – Kaline (Breathe of Life)
“Kill Boro” – Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)
“Orisa” – Beriola (Orisa)
“Emotions” – Tiwa Savage and Asa (Water and Garri)
Best Recording of the Year
“Burning” – Tems — Winner
“Different Patterns” – Seyi Vibez
“Higher” – Burna Boy
“Last Heartbreak Song” – Ayra Starr and Giveon
“Billions” – Sarz and Lojay
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
“Billions” – Lojay — Winner
“Moving” – Omah Lay
“Gratitude” – Anendlessocean
“For You” – Johnny Drille
“Ke Na Ke So” – Timi Dakolo
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
“I’m Done” – Liya — Winner
“Last Song Heartbreak” – Ayra Starr
“Level” – Niniola
“Stranger” – Simi
“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
Special Recognition Award Recipients
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos
Alex Okosi
Amaju Pinnick
Songwriter of the Year
“Vision” – Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma (Qing Madi) — Winner
“Stranger” – Simisola Kosoko (Simi)
“Can’t Breathe” – Michael Ajuma Attah (Llona)
“Family Meeting” – Emoseh Khamofu (Bloody Civilian)
“Stages of Life” – Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan)
Producer of the Year
“OZEBA” – London — Winner
“Happiness” – Sarz
“Basquiat” – Magicsticks
“HEHEHE” – Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy
“Different Patterns” – Dibs
Afrobeats Album of the Year
HEIS – Rema — Winner
Stubborn – Victony
Work of Art – Asake
The Year I turned 21 – Ayra Starr
Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn
Music Video of the Year
“EGWU” – Director Pink — Winner
“Charm” – Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare
“Metaverse” – Jyde Ajala
“Like Ice Spice” – Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine
“Ojapiano” – Mattmax
“Showa” – TG Omori
“Na Money” – Dammy Twitch
Afrobeats Single of the Year
“Big Baller” – Flavour — Winner
“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (ft. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)
“Twe Twe Remix” – Kizz Daniel
“Egwu” – Chike (ft. Mohbad)
“Remember” – Asake
“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (ft. Davido)
Headies’ Viewers’ Choice
“Egwu” – Chike & Mohbad — Winner
“Big Baller” – Flavour
“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (ft. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)
“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (ft. Davido)
“Showa” – Kizz Daniel
“Different Pattern” – Seyi Vibez
“OZEBA” – Rema
“Love Me Jeje” – Tems
“Cast” – Shallipopi (ft. Odumodublvck)
“Dealer” – Ayo Maff (ft. Fireboy DML)
Best Central African Artiste of the Year
Innoss’B (DRC) – Winner
Gaz Mawete (DRC)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Ebokolo (Gabon)
Singulila (Central African Republic)
Koceé (Cameroon)
Next Rated
Odumodublvck – Winner
Qing Madi
Shallipopi
Ayo Maff
Digital Artiste of the Year
Davido- Winner
Ayra Starr
Rema
Shallipopi
Tems
Kizz Daniel
Asake
Best Rap Single
Cast – Shallipopi and Odumodublvck – Winner
Blood on the dance floor – Bloody Civilian, Wale and Odumodu Blvck
Hallelujah – Ladipoe, Rozzz, and Morello
Canada – Magnito
Ije Nwoke – Jeriq
Best East African Artiste of the Year
Juma Jux (Tanzania) – Winner
Bien (Kenya)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Bruce Melody (Rwanda)
Azawi (Uganda)
Best Street-hop artiste
Mohbad – Ask About me – Winner
Zhus Jdo – Johnbull
Seyi Vibez – Different Patterns
Ayo Maff – Dealer ft (Fire Boy)
Shallipopi – Cast ft (Odumodu Blvck
Song of the Year
Lonely at the Top – Asake – Winner
Egwu – Chike and Mohbad
Ozeba – Rema
Showa – Kizz Daniel
Commas – Ayra Starr
Special Recognition
KCee