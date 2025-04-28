17th Headies Awards: Zerry DL, Davido, Rema, And Tems Shine At Star-Studded Event (Full List)

The 17th edition of the Headies Awards, held on Sunday in Lagos, Nigeria, illuminated the best of the Nigerian and African music industry, celebrating exceptional talent and achievements in the past year.

Among the early winners, Zerry DL bagged the coveted Rookie of the Year award, making a notable impact on the music scene.

Meanwhile, Digital Artist of the Year went to superstar Davido, further cementing his dominance in the industry.

Afrobeats sensation Rema took home Afrobeats Album of the Year for his project HEIS, while critically acclaimed artist Tems claimed the Best Recording of the Year award for her song Burning.

The Headies Awards ceremony also honoured distinguished figures with Special Recognition Awards. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, renowned media executive, Alex Okosi, and football administrator Amaju Pinnick were recognised for their contributions to the entertainment and sports sectors.

In a highly anticipated moment, Odumodublvck was crowned the Next Rated Artist, edging out fellow nominees Shallipopi, Qing Madi, and Ayo Maff.

The Headies Awards remain one of the most prestigious platforms for celebrating excellence in the Nigerian music industry. This year’s event is part of a special two-edition schedule, with the 18th edition set to take place in December to compensate for the absence of the awards in 2024.

Here is the full list of winners at the 17th Headies Awards:

Rookie of the Year

Zerry DL — Winner

taves

Kaestyle

Llona

Soundtrack of the Year

“Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack” – TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) — Winner

“Eledumare” – Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

“Lose to Gain” – Kaline (Breathe of Life)

“Kill Boro” – Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)

“Orisa” – Beriola (Orisa)

“Emotions” – Tiwa Savage and Asa (Water and Garri)

Best Recording of the Year

“Burning” – Tems — Winner

“Different Patterns” – Seyi Vibez

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Last Heartbreak Song” – Ayra Starr and Giveon

“Billions” – Sarz and Lojay

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

“Billions” – Lojay — Winner

“Moving” – Omah Lay

“Gratitude” – Anendlessocean

“For You” – Johnny Drille

“Ke Na Ke So” – Timi Dakolo

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

“I’m Done” – Liya — Winner

“Last Song Heartbreak” – Ayra Starr

“Level” – Niniola

“Stranger” – Simi

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

Special Recognition Award Recipients

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Alex Okosi

Amaju Pinnick

Songwriter of the Year

“Vision” – Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma (Qing Madi) — Winner

“Stranger” – Simisola Kosoko (Simi)

“Can’t Breathe” – Michael Ajuma Attah (Llona)

“Family Meeting” – Emoseh Khamofu (Bloody Civilian)

“Stages of Life” – Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan)

Producer of the Year

“OZEBA” – London — Winner

“Happiness” – Sarz

“Basquiat” – Magicsticks

“HEHEHE” – Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy

“Different Patterns” – Dibs

Afrobeats Album of the Year

HEIS – Rema — Winner

Stubborn – Victony

Work of Art – Asake

The Year I turned 21 – Ayra Starr

Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn

Music Video of the Year

“EGWU” – Director Pink — Winner

“Charm” – Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare

“Metaverse” – Jyde Ajala

“Like Ice Spice” – Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine

“Ojapiano” – Mattmax

“Showa” – TG Omori

“Na Money” – Dammy Twitch

Afrobeats Single of the Year

“Big Baller” – Flavour — Winner

“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (ft. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)

“Twe Twe Remix” – Kizz Daniel

“Egwu” – Chike (ft. Mohbad)

“Remember” – Asake

“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (ft. Davido)

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

“Egwu” – Chike & Mohbad — Winner

“Big Baller” – Flavour

“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (ft. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)

“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (ft. Davido)

“Showa” – Kizz Daniel

“Different Pattern” – Seyi Vibez

“OZEBA” – Rema

“Love Me Jeje” – Tems

“Cast” – Shallipopi (ft. Odumodublvck)

“Dealer” – Ayo Maff (ft. Fireboy DML)

Best Central African Artiste of the Year

Innoss’B (DRC) – Winner

Gaz Mawete (DRC)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Ebokolo (Gabon)

Singulila (Central African Republic)

Koceé (Cameroon)

Next Rated

Odumodublvck – Winner

Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Ayo Maff

Digital Artiste of the Year

Davido- Winner

Ayra Starr

Rema

Shallipopi

Tems

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Best Rap Single

Cast – Shallipopi and Odumodublvck – Winner

Blood on the dance floor – Bloody Civilian, Wale and Odumodu Blvck

Hallelujah – Ladipoe, Rozzz, and Morello

Canada – Magnito

Ije Nwoke – Jeriq

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Juma Jux (Tanzania) – Winner

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Bruce Melody (Rwanda)

Azawi (Uganda)

Best Street-hop artiste

Mohbad – Ask About me – Winner

Zhus Jdo – Johnbull

Seyi Vibez – Different Patterns

Ayo Maff – Dealer ft (Fire Boy)

Shallipopi – Cast ft (Odumodu Blvck

Song of the Year

Lonely at the Top – Asake – Winner

Egwu – Chike and Mohbad

Ozeba – Rema

Showa – Kizz Daniel

Commas – Ayra Starr

Special Recognition

KCee