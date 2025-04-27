You Will Be Arrested And Prosecuted – Wike Fumes, Sends Warning To Operators, Workers Of Unregistered Hospitals

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered a total clampdown on unregistered hospitals and quack medical personnel operating in the FCT.

He warned that anyone operating or working in an unregistered health facility would be prosecuted.

Wike said, “Henceforth, anyone found to be operating or working in an unregistered health facilities should be arrested and prosecuted.”

The Minister stated this while reacting to the death of a pregnant woman at Afolmi Hospital, a private health facility located in Durumi, Abuja, following a caesarean section.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Saturday that it was unfortunate that despite the free registration of pregnant women into the Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS), most pregnant women were still not taking advantage of the scheme

The statement reads in part, “In the FCT, vulnerable persons, including pregnant women enjoy free enrollment into the FHIS, which allows them free access, through the Primary Health Care (PHC) Centres, to all services covered in the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS).

“Also, in alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and demonstration the Wike-led FCTA zero tolerance for maternal mortality, several hospitals in the FCT, including Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Abaji, and Kuje General Hospitals, have been designated as Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEONC) centers. These facilities also offer cesarean sections free of charge.

“Our pregnant women are once again urged to take advantage of this free health insurance scheme and stop visiting quack medical personnel and unregistered health facilities.”