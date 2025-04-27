You Are A Dreamer If You Expect Anything Wonderful From Tinubu Govt – Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, says he has given up all hopes and expectations on the government of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, it would be a pleasant surprise if President Tinubu achieves anything wonderful before his tenure expires in May 2027.

Naija News reports Lukman made the submission during an interview on the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande.

He lamented that Tinubu is no longer the progressive leader he used to know, adding that the President is governing Nigeria differently from how he ruled Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

“For you to even expect something very wonderful to happen before May 2027, I will say you are a dreamer, I will wish you luck in your dream, but if it happens, it will be a pleasant surprise.

“For me, I have reached the conclusion that I don’t think anything good is going to come out and which is why we have to start organising. I have said so, this country can be fixed in our lifetime, and I pray to God to give us the strength and courage to engage our leaders,” he said.

The politician lamented that Tinubu has failed to learn from the mistakes of former President Muhammadu Buhari and has made himself inaccessible to party members.

He added that Tinubu’s failures have unfortunately made Buhari appear like a hero.

The Necessity Of A Coalition

The former APC Vice Chairman added that the 2027 opposition coalition has become very necessary and important in the quest to build a better Nigeria.

He added that the APC got it wrong because they sacrificed the party, insisting that such should not be allowed to happen in the new coalition.

“If having gone through the APC and failed, we now organise another coalition that will become business as usual, which is why this initial negotiation we are really engaging ourselves. So, we really have to, we owe it to Nigerians, and I am telling Nigerians that look, it is possible to fix this country in our lifetime,” he said.