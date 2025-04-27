Wike’s Political Structure In Rivers Is Dominant – Nwuche Praises Minister, Predicts Landslide Victory For Tinubu

Former Deputy Speaker, Chibudom Nwuche, has stated that there is a strong possibility for widespread support for President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State in 2027.

Speaking with The Nation in Abuja, Nwuche said that the weekend endorsement of Tinubu by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike along with Rivers State Senators and House of Representatives members has changed the state’s political dynamics in the 2027 election.

He highlighted that political forces controlling both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have resolved to align in one direction for 2027.

He stated, “The political structure that Wike has in Rivers is the dominant structure, there is no other structure and any curious political analyst should ask himself: how come these National Assembly members have remained with Wike all these years and how come so many prominent leaders too have remained with him?

“I have been a leader since 1999 and unanimously nominated for the royal in my Ekpeye tribe but I rejected it; we have built something in Rivers state over almost thirty years and I can assure you that even though Wike delivered Rivers for Tinubu in 2023, this time in 2027, it will be much more resounding because President Tinubu has built enormous goodwill and trust through Wike.

“Wike has empowered a lot of people in the South-South in terms of political appointments, contracts and so on during his days as governor and as a minister; among all our political leaders in the South-South, I don’t know anyone who has done so much yet.”