Wike, Tinubu Doing Everything To Ensure Fubara Comes Back As Governor – Tompolo

Former Nigerian militant, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike are “doing everything” to return Siminalayi Fubara as governor of Rivers.

Tompolo, who is the chairperson of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, an oil pipeline surveillance firm that tackles crude oil theft in Rivers and across the Niger Delta, made the claim during an interview with Arise News

He noted that the rift between Wike and Fubara is simply a ‘boy and oga’ issue, adding that the FCT Minister is doing everything to ensure that the suspended governor returns to his position.

He said, “The duly elected governor of Rivers is coming back.

“The problem between Wike and Fubara is between ‘boy and oga’. Our president is one person who has been protecting democracy, and there is no way he is truncating it. We are doing everything, including the president and Wike. Fubara is coming back as governor.”

There have been reports that Fubara met with Tinubu in London in early April.

The meeting was reportedly at the instance of the suspended governor, who is said to be keen on returning to office.

During their discussion, Fubara reportedly promised to make some compromises to resolve the political crisis in Rivers.