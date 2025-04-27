We Don’t Want Anybody To Cause Problems, Tinubu Should Be Allowed To Complete His Two Term – Tompolo

Former militant leader, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has described President Bola Tinubu as a seasoned leader with the experience to elevate Nigeria to a greater height.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television, he argued that Tinubu should be allowed to complete his four-year mandate, with the possibility of re-election for another four years.

Tompolo revealed plans to embark on a nationwide campaign, including visits to northern states, to garner support for Tinubu’s second term.

He said, “Tinubu is a good person. He has the experience to do everything and carry this country to a higher level.

“We don’t want anybody to cause problems. He should be allowed to complete his two constitutional terms, then we will vote for another person to take over in 2031.

“We will do our part, even go out of our boundary to the northern part of Nigeria to talk to our brothers and compatriots so that he will get a second tenure.”

He also noted that traditional rulers across the region have endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid, expressing confidence that widespread support will ensure the president’s continued leadership.

Addressing concerns about potential unrest, Tompolo dismissed claims of any group having a “monopoly of violence,” urging all Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration. “We are appealing to everybody, and by the grace of God, everybody will support us,” he said.