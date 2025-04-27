Video: 2Face’s Mother Finally Meets His Lover, Natasha, Months After Disapproving Their Relationship

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face, has reunited with his mother, Rose Idibia, following a concerning period when he was declared missing.

Naija News recalls that back in February, the Idibia family had petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS), raising an alarm that the singer had been unaccounted for since February 10.

Reports at the time indicated that 2Face had left his residence dressed in lounge wear and had not been seen since then.

However, a recently surfaced video captures a cheerful moment as 2Face reunites with his mother and other family members.

Notably, Natasha Osawaru, the singer’s new partner, was also present, hinting that the earlier family tensions might have subsided.

Earlier in the year, in February, Rose Idibia had openly objected to her son’s relationship with Natasha.

She had pleaded with Natasha to stay away from him and insisted she remove the beads tied around 2Face’s hands and neck, hinting that the singer was not acting “of his own free will.”

In response, Natasha had defended the use of the beads, clarifying that they were cultural symbols tied to her royal lineage.

2Face and Natasha’s relationship first drew public attention in January when the artist confirmed their union, shortly after revealing his separation from Annie Idibia. He proposed to Natasha around that time, stressing that their relationship had no link to his breakup with Annie.

Adding to the growing signs of commitment, Natasha recently updated her Instagram biography to include 2Face’s surname, suggesting a stronger bond between them.

Naija News earlier reported that 2Face and his fiancée, Natasha Osawaru — who is also a member of the Edo State House of Assembly — had formalised their union through a traditional ceremony.

In a viral video from the event, the couple was seen surrounded by a large gathering of guests. Natasha, donning a traditional Idoma outfit with a scarf covering her face, was captured approaching 2Face’s family.

Traditional dancers, similarly adorned in Idoma attire, accompanied her as she made her way through the crowd.

See video below: