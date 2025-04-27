Uba Sani Hails Tinubu Over DSS DG Appointment, Lauds Tinubu

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Oluwatosin Ajayi as Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking through the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), Governor Sani commended the DSS for carrying out 34 successful operations in Kaduna State, resulting in the arrest of 54 suspects and the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

During a visit to the DSS Command Headquarters in Kaduna on Sunday, the commissioner highlighted that among those arrested were eight suspected bandits, 22 informants, four gunrunners, two human traffickers, four cyber fraudsters, two vandals, and 12 family members of suspected bandits.

The operations also led to the recovery of five AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), three Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, and over 5,000 rounds of various calibres of ammunition. Additionally, the DSS successfully rescued 79 kidnap victims, now under the care of the Kaduna State Government.

Among the arrested suspects was a serving security operative from Zamfara State, caught with 217 rounds of assorted ammunition intended for sale to bandits. Other gunrunners were intercepted with large quantities of ammunition en route to crisis-prone areas in Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara States.