Two Super Eagles Players Compete For Best African Player Award In Belgian

Super Eagles duo Tolu Arokodare and Raphael Onyedika have been nominated for the Ebony Boot, presented to the best African player in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The Ebony Boot recognizes exceptional talent and performance in one of Europe’s competitive football leagues.

Alongside Arokodare and Onyedika, the nominations include Union Saint-Gilloise’s Nigerian-born striker, Promise David; Congolese international Noah Sadki; and Moroccan winger Zakaria El Ouahdi.

Arokodare, who plays for Genk, has emerged as a standout performer this season, currently ranking among the league’s top scorers with an impressive tally of 20 goals. His goal-scoring prowess has been pivotal in Genk’s ambitions, contributing to their push for the league title.

Similarly, Onyedika, who plays for Club Brugge, has been instrumental in his team’s success, helping propel them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, further emphasizing his status as a key player in a highly competitive environment.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for May 12 and will be decided by a jury composed of head coaches from league clubs, the national team manager of Belgium, esteemed sports journalists, and one or more honorary jurors.

Should either Arokodare or Onyedika claim the Ebony Boot, they will join the ranks of distinguished Nigerian footballers who have previously won the award, including legends such as Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Godwin Okpara, Celestine Babayaro, and Paul Onuachu.

The award has a rich history, having been established in 1992, and although the initial five editions were claimed by Nigerian players, there was a notable gap until Onuachu reignited that legacy by winning it in 2021.