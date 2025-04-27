Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 27th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 27th April, 2025.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adolphus Wabara, has reacted to the defection of the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and several other PDP chieftains in Delta State to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wabara stated that there is no cause for alarm over the defections, emphasizing that while the PDP would “surely miss” the defectors, it would not diminish the party’s prospects for the 2027 elections.

He described the defection as “a blessing in disguise,” predicting that the APC would eventually implode as a result of these defections.

Wabara stated, “The PDP will laugh last because very soon, there will be an implosion in the APC. Those people joining the APC will soon want to displace the party members who have built the APC over the years. The displaced APC members will look for where to go, and they will simply come over to the PDP.”

Wabara, who was not surprised by the defection of these high-profile PDP figures, attributed it to several factors including personal choice, loss of confidence in the electoral process, and a desire for a second term in office.

“It was expected, and I think we should expect more. But there’s nothing to worry about. That’s politics. We long expected such defections and we know the reason: Some are doing so for second tenure, and some for protection,” he explained.

Despite the defections, Wabara expressed confidence that the 2027 elections would not be a smooth ride for the ruling APC, contrary to what he suggested were false hopes within its leadership.

He asserted that Nigerians, who have suffered under APC’s policies and maladministration, would use their votes wisely in 2027.

A former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has officially announced his intention to run for the Nasarawa State governorship in the 2027 general elections on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Adamu, who served as IGP from 2019 to 2021 under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, made the declaration during a meeting with members of the State Working Committee of the APC in Lafia.

The former IGP stated that his decision to run was motivated by a “clarion call” from the people of Nasarawa. According to him, the people have expressed their belief in his leadership abilities and experience.

“I am answering the call of my people who believe I can serve and move Nasarawa forward. My administration, by the grace of God, will be inclusive, transparent, and focused on delivering tangible development across all sectors,” Adamu pledged.

Members of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the National Assembly have expressed their endorsement for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that this endorsement was articulated in a statement signed by all members, which was presented to the media by Senator Barry Mpigi in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The caucus, consisting of two Senators and seven House of Representatives members, asserted that their support is grounded in the evident successes of Tinubu’s agenda, which they characterized as ‘effective and progressing.’

The nine members of the Rivers caucus include Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Hon. Felix Nwaeke, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, Cyril Hart, Victor Obuzor, and Blessing Amadi.

They urged individuals intending to run for the presidency in the upcoming general election to reconsider their ambitions.

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are currently exploring their political options, with the possibility of aligning with either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the opposition coalition led by Atiku Abubakar.

A reliable source, who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity, revealed that Kwankwaso and the NNPP would not contest independently in the upcoming 2027 elections, as they did during the 2023 elections.

“What I can confirm is that Kwankwaso and the NNPP will not contest independently as they did in the 2023 elections. Considering the current political landscape, they are weighing the possibility of either joining President Tinubu’s APC or aligning with the coalition led by Atiku, el-Rufai, and others,” the source disclosed.

The development comes amid a rapidly shifting political environment, as various political actors and parties seek strategic alliances ahead of the next general election.

In response to growing speculation, NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, confirmed in an interview with Punch that the party was indeed considering these political options.

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has advised Peter Obi to relocate to Indonesia if he prefers the country to Nigeria.

Naija News reported that the PDP Chieftain, on Friday, accused the former Labour Party presidential candidate of demarketing Nigeria.

He stated this while reacting to Obi’s speech at Johns Hopkins School of International Studies, in the United States, on Thursday.

Showunmi received several backlash from supporters of the former presidential candidate.

In response to the backlash, Showunmi noted that when President Donald Trump was running to be the 47th president of the US, he did not demarket the country.

“Did Donald Trump come to any other country or Africa to demarket the United States?” Showunmi asked.

He said the former Governor of Anambra State ought to know that some of the samples used to arrive at data concerning Africa were faulty.

He added that it was wrong for Obi to always emphasise Nigeria’s misery without proffering a solution.

Former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has recounted taking several risks at the detriment of his life while mobilising against ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Transportation spoke at the ninth edition of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) Annual Leadership Discourse, organised in Lagos State.

On his reason for mobilising to remove Jonathan, Amaechi said he disagreed with his leadership style, even though the ex-president would have been better than former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaech listed the dangers he faced under Goodluck, noting that the church, civil society organisations and pressure groups should revolt against oppression.

The immediate-past Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, Ari Muhammed Ali, who retired in March 2025, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Muhammed Ali is reportedly seeking to contest for a Senate seat in the 2027 general elections.

According to SaharaReporters, retired DIG Ari Muhammed Ali was discharged from service by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Ali, along with several other DIGs, was dismissed over allegations of age falsification and violations of service rules. These included DIGs Dasuki Galandachi, Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Jonathan Towuru, Suleiman Yusuf, Banji Lawal Badru, and Bala Ciroma.

A top source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Ali has joined the APC and is now aiming to contest for the Nasarawa South Senatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has made a heartfelt appeal to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to remain with the party, despite swirling rumours of his possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television on Friday, George expressed confidence that the PDP would resolve its internal issues and continue to thrive as a political force.

He also criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s actions in Rivers State, calling them “constitutionally wrong.”

Responding to speculation that Governor Fubara might be considering a move to the APC, George stated, “This man has not reacted negatively. He has been going around to calm people, telling them that they should relax.”

George urged Fubara to stay true to his course, emphasizing that the PDP had a strong foundation and leadership structure to carry the party forward.

“I will plead with Fubara to remain steady on his course. He should remain solid on his course and with the fear of God in him, whatever God has decided will come to pass,” George said.

He further reassured Fubara and the party faithful that the PDP’s structure remained intact, with leadership positions held by the national chairman, national secretary, national organising committee, and national women’s leader.

“You don’t need to jump. Let us look at the political parties. Here is our own party. We have a structure,” George explained.

Despite his appeal for Fubara to remain in the PDP, George acknowledged the possibility of defections, asserting that those who wish to leave should be allowed to do so.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his estranged wife, Cristina Serra, are making efforts to mend their relationship after a reconciling Easter weekend spent in the streets of Barcelona, according to El Nacional.

Pep Guardiola and his estranged wife, who did their wedding ceremony in 2014, have faced significant turmoil in their marriage, marked by the announcement of their separation in January 2023.

This was swiftly followed by the initiation of divorce proceedings in February, leaving many to speculate about the status of their long-standing union.

However, recent developments indicate a willingness from both parties to reconsider their relationship and seek a fresh start together.

Cristina Serra, an accomplished fashion entrepreneur, made the decision to relocate to Barcelona in 2019 with their youngest child. This move inadvertently created both a physical and emotional gap between the couple during a pivotal period in their lives.

Additionally, there are speculations that Guardiola’s prolonged commitment to Manchester City—evidenced by his recent contract extension—may have exacerbated the strains that ultimately led to their separation.

To bridge this growing divide, Guardiola has devised plans to make frequent trips to Catalunya, emphasizing his dedication to nurturing their bond despite the obstacles they have faced.

Note that the couple, who fell in love as teenagers in 1994, share three children.

Renowned Hausa political singer, Dauda Abdullahi, popularly known as Rarara, has tied the marital knot with Kannywood actress, Aisha Ahmed, fondly called Aisha Humaira.

Naija News learnt that the wedding which held at the actress’ hometown, in Borno State, was attended by fans of the duo and prominent politicians, including deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin and former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, who served as the groom’s representative at the ceremony.

Rarara and Humaira have been collaborating on several projects, with the actress featuring in some of Rarara’s music videos.

The marriage of the celebrities is being commended as a union of two talented individuals who share a deep love for each other and their craft.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.