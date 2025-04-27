Tobi Amusan Finishes 4th At Diamond League Opener

World record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, commenced her 2025 outdoor season with a disappointing fourth-place finish at the Diamond League opener held in Xiamen, China, on Saturday.

This marks Tobi Amusan’s first hurdles race since her outing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she finished without a medal.

In Xiamen, Amusan clocked a time of 12.74 seconds. The race was won by reigning world champion Danielle Williams, who executed a dramatic come-from-behind victory with a time of 12.53 seconds.

The USA’s Grace Stark secured the second position with a personal best of 12.58 seconds, while South Africa’s Marione Fourie finished closely behind in third place, recording a time of 12.62 seconds.

Williams captivated spectators with a powerful surge in the final moments of the race, skillfully overtaking Stark just centimetres from the finish line.

Meanwhile, World Indoor Champion Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas faced an unfortunate setback as she clipped a hurdle early in the race, resulting in a did not finish (DNF) outcome.

Looking ahead, Amusan has been named as part of Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay team for the upcoming World Relays in Guangzhou, China, scheduled for next month.

It appears likely that she will remain in China until then, as her next engagement on the Diamond League calendar is set for the Yangtze River Delta Athletics Diamond Gala at the China Textile City Sports Centre on May 3.