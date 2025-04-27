TikToker Who Slumped During Live Video Buried, Wife Reveals Source Of Death

A popular TikTok content creator, known only as ‘Disturbing’, has been laid to rest after tragically collapsing during a live broadcast from his home in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred on Thursday, with the content creator reportedly suffering a seizure before falling unconscious.

A viral video that surfaced on Friday captured the final moments of the deceased, who was seen visibly distressed before collapsing.

A resident, who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the content creator was buried on Friday, in accordance with the wishes of his family.

The resident added, “The incident happened on Thursday, and he passed away on Friday. He was buried immediately as per the family’s decision.”

The late creator was known for his active participation in the “Justice For Mohbad” movement, a cause dedicated to seeking justice for the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

His involvement with the movement had earned him a significant following, with many fans devastated by his untimely death.

Following the incident, members of the “Justice For Mohbad” movement, including Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, visited the deceased’s family to offer their condolences and support.

In a heartfelt TikTok post, the wife of the deceased, identified as Omowunmi, revealed that her husband had struck his head on a stone after falling.

She described being in the kitchen at the time when neighbours alerted her to the situation. Despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead on Friday morning.

“Yesterday morning, my husband was on TikTok live video while I cooked his food in the kitchen. Suddenly he had a seizure, fell down, and hit his head on a stone that was in front of him. Blood was coming out of his head. A young boy and some neighbours that were passing then saw him. They thought he fainted so they started pouring water on him. The young boy ran inside and called me from the kitchen.

“When I got there, I told them to stop pouring water and that it was a seizure. We quickly rushed him to the hospital where they placed him on oxygen. He passed away this morning,” she narrated.

She, however, noted that it was not the first time her late husband would be having seizures, as he had been on medications.

Omowunmi, who dismissed speculation of a spiritual attack, said the last time he had such a seizure was in February.

She said, “The last time he had it was in February. I have never left him to be by himself because of this seizure. If not that I was cooking in the kitchen, I would have grabbed him when the seizure happened. To everyone saying it was a spiritual attack, it was a medical condition.”