Senegal, Mauritania, Nigeria Top U.S. Deportation List For African Nations [See Full List]

Nigeria has emerged as the third highest African country for deportations from the United States between 2020 and 2025, according to recent figures.

Within the five-year period, a total of 437 Nigerian citizens were deported from the U.S., based on data released by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and cited by Vanguard.

At the top of the list are Senegal, which ranked first, followed by Mauritania in second place.

Many of those deported were removed due to criminal convictions or after immigration judges issued final removal orders against them.

ICE officials, operating under Title 8 of the United States Code, are empowered through the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division to detain and deport non-citizens who have received final removal orders.

The statistics highlight ongoing challenges faced by President Donald Trump’s administration in addressing cases involving individuals with criminal histories.

Below is the list of the top African countries by number of deportations from the U.S. between 2020 and 2025:

– Senegal – 689

– Mauritania – 481

– Nigeria – 437

– Egypt – 387

– Ghana – 276

– Angola – 227

– Cameroon – 166

– Guinea – 162

– Somalia – 154

– Kenya – 131

Additionally, earlier this month, the Trump administration revoked the visas of hundreds of international students, compelling many to leave the country within a few days.