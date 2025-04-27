Remo Stars Win First-Ever NPFL Title After Late Victory Over Niger Tornadoes

Remo Stars have been crowned champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for the first time in the club’s history, following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes.

The decisive NPFL match took place earlier today, April 27, and it was Olamilekan Muhammed Adedayo who became the hero for Remo Stars, scoring the only goal of the game in the 84th minute.

The late strike was enough to secure all three points for the Ogun State-based side and ensure they stayed at the top of the table with three matchdays remaining.

The victory sees Remo Stars sit on 68 points after 35 matches, having recorded 21 wins, 5 draws, and 9 losses throughout the campaign. Their closest challengers, Rivers United, trail by a significant 10 points on 58, while Abia Warriors are third with 56 points.

With this gap, Remo Stars are mathematically uncatchable, clinching the title before the final round of fixtures.

It marks a historic achievement for Remo Stars, who have shown remarkable consistency and resilience this season. The title win is a testament to their growth and ambition, as they have finished second in two successive campaigns before this season.

Note that Remo Stars are the second private football club in Nigeria to win the NPFL title since Julius Berger achieved this feat in 2000. They are the first Southwestern club to win the title in 25 years.

Remo Stars which was founded by Kunle Soname in 2010, finished 3rd in 2022, second in 2023, and second again in 2024 under the tutelage of their current coach, Daniel Ogunmodede.