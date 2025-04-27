Remo Stars Set To Win First NPFL Title Today

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table-toppers Remo Stars are gearing up for a big clash against relegation-threatened Niger Tornadoes at 5:30 p.m. later today, April 27, at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ikenne.

With their sights set on winning their first-ever NPFL title, Remo Stars are highly motivated to secure all three points in this pivotal encounter.

As they head into matchday 35, Remo Stars find themselves in a favourable position following a significant misstep by their nearest rivals, Rivers United, who fell 2-0 to Kano Pillars on Friday.

This outcome has allowed Remo Stars to establish a seven-point gap at the top of the table, bringing them close to their long-desired league title after finishing second in two successive seasons.

Despite the promising scenario, coach Daniel Ogunmodede remains humble. When asked about his team’s title aspirations, he emphasized the need for continued focus and dedication, illustrating that the job is not yet done.

“I am not feeling anything,” Ogunmodede stated in an interview with Punch. “We won’t be declared champions until we truly are. Our opponents are facing their own challenges, and we can’t afford to get ahead of ourselves.”

The team’s defensive line is bolstered by two experienced players, Fabian Nworie and Ifeanyi Anaemena, both of whom have previously tasted victory in the NPFL with Rivers United.

They both echoed Ogunmodede’s sentiments about maintaining concentration and resilience. “All of us should remain focused till the end of the season,” Nworie commented.

Anaemena further reinforced this message, stating, “In this period, we must give our 100 per cent in every game to ensure success.”

On the opposite side, Niger Tornadoes sit in 14th place with 44 points, merely two points above the relegation zone.

A loss for them would spell disaster, confirming Remo Stars as champions while also placing Tornadoes in a perilous position as teams below them are poised to capitalize.

With only three matches remaining—against the formidable Abia Warriors, fellow strugglers Sunshine Stars, and Kano Pillars—the stakes are immensely high.

Should Remo secure a victory today, they would extend their lead to an insurmountable ten points with only nine points left to play for.

Note that anything less than a win could reignite Rivers United’s title aspirations. A draw would maintain Remo’s eight-point advantage over Rivers, leaving the chase for the league title very much alive.

A defeat, while deemed unlikely, would narrow the gap to seven points, keeping the title race mathematically open.