Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger Apologizes For Assaulting Referee, Risks Ban

German defender, Antonio Rudiger has apologized for throwing an object at the referee during Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final against FC Barcelona on Saturday night, April 26.

Minutes before the final whistle during Real Madrid’s 3-2 defeat to FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, Antonio Rudiger and his team-mate Lucas Vazquez were shown straight red cards for over-reacting to a foul given against Kylian Mbappe.

Rudiger, who had been substituted from the match before the incident, reportedly threw an ice cube at the referee from the bench, which could earn him a long-term ban.

“There’s definitely no excuse for my behaviour,” Rudiger wrote on his Instagram story earlier today. “I’m very sorry for that.

“Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed.”

Adding to the drama, Real Madrid’s midfielder Jude Bellingham, 21, was also shown a red card shortly after for dissent.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea documented the incident in his match report, stating that Rudiger, 32, was dismissed for “throwing an object from the technical area, which fortunately missed me.”

According to the disciplinary code of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Rudiger could face a significant suspension for his actions.

If the case is processed under Article 101, which pertains to “mild violence” towards referees, he may face a ban ranging from four to twelve matches.

However, if his conduct is assessed as more severe and classified under article 104, dealing with “assault against referees,” the penalties could be stiffer, potentially resulting in a suspension of three to six months, provided the act is considered a single infraction with no harmful consequences.

Should authorities find that Rudiger’s actions presented a “serious risk” to the referee—even in the absence of any requirement for medical attention—the consequences could escalate dramatically, leading to a suspension lasting anywhere from six months to a year.