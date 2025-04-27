Police Foil Kidnap Attempt In Katsina

Nigeria Police operatives successfully prevented a kidnapping attempt on the Funtua-Gusau highway in Katsina.

Acting on reliable intelligence, the officers engaged in a fierce gunfight with the armed bandits, compelling them to retreat with gunshot injuries.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, indicated that due to the officers’ prompt action, ten individuals, comprising two drivers and eight passengers, were rescued unharmed and reunited with their families.

He emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to enhancing internal security through a series of successful operations that have led to significant rescues of kidnapping victims, arrests, and the recovery of illegal firearms.

These accomplishments underscore the NPF’s dedication to proactively addressing crime and ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

“On April 19, 2025, at about 9:35 PM, acting upon information, operatives of the Faskari Division of the Katsina State Police Command successfully foiled a kidnap attempt along the Funtua-Gusau highway. They engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, causing them to escape with bullet wounds. As a result of the swift response, ten victims, including two drivers and eight passengers, were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families,” the police statement reads.

In Taraba, Adejobi said operatives of the State Intelligence Department, in collaboration with local vigilante groups, arrested a notorious criminal, Umar Ahmad, on April 18, 2025.

He added Ahmad, who had been on the police watchlist for months, was intercepted at a roadblock in Jalingo.

Adejobi said, “Following interrogation, Ahmad led operatives to Mayo Faran Village in Mayo Belwa LGA, a border town between Taraba and Adamawa states. A comprehensive search of the area led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, and thirty-nine rounds of live ammunition.

“Further investigation revealed that one of the recovered guns belongs to the Taraba State Police Command, which was earlier carted away during an ambush in 2023, where kidnappers attacked a team of the Anti-Kidnapping squad, resulting in the death of one ASP Aminu Nuhu.”

In Anambra State, he said officers attached to the Fegge Divisional Headquarters uncovered a major weapons cache during a patrol on April 17, 2025.

Adejobi said a suspicious shuttle bus parked along Port Harcourt Road, Upper Iweka, Onitsha, was searched, leading to the discovery of five pump-action guns, eight live cartridges, and two handcuffs concealed inside a bag of rice.

He said, “In a related development at about 1:27 PM on the same day, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad/Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Anambra state command, acting on credible intelligence, arrested 25-year-old Israel Akachukwu at his residence on Ezeigwe Street, Nkpor, Idemili North LGA.

“A search conducted at his apartment led to the recovery of two pump-action guns, two live cartridges, a cutlass, a yellow axe, and a dagger. The suspect confessed to being a member of the Vikings Confraternity and is cooperating with the police to identify and arrest other members of the gang.”

Investigations into the bus are currently underway as officials strive to apprehend the individuals responsible for the smuggling attempt.

He praised the officers for their professionalism and commitment, noting that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode A Egbetokun, highlighted the Force’s dedication to protecting lives and property across the country.

He commended the recent operations as a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s determination and encouraged citizens to persist in their support for law enforcement by sharing timely and actionable information.

“These successes underscore the importance of community partnership in ensuring a safer Nigeria,” the IGP said.