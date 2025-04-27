Oborevwori: ‘Tinubu Has Failed Woefully, All These Defections Will Not Help Us’ – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jesutega Onokpasa, has stated that President Bola Tinubu has failed woefully to rule well, provide food for Nigerians, and give succour in the current hard times.

Naija News reports that Onokpasa made this known in an interview with Arise Television on Sunday, while reacting to the recent wave of defection to APC in Delta State.

Onokpasa opined that Tinubu administartion’s performance is poor and the President may end up being a one-term president if he does not improve.

He wondered why the Deltas State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, defected to the APC, stressing that the defection does not add any value to the APC or the state.

Onokpasa maintained that the defections of opposition leaders to the APC undermine the principles of democracy, adding the ruling party should not focus on the defection other politicians into its fold but on good governance.

He said, “It is not a question of people defecting to our party. It is a question of are we ruling well? In that sense, we failed woefully.

“President Bola Tinubu has failed woefully to rule well, provide food for Nigerians, and give succour in these hard times.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who recently defected to our party, is actually my cousin. I don’t have the slightest idea why he defected to our party. He did not inform me. I wish him well. I don’t think it has value to him, our party, or Delta state.

“The whole idea of packing people into our party—that is not democracy. The interesting thing is that you must always have opposition because people must disagree. The idea of a one-party state is simply unattainable. There must be disagreement. Even in our party, we disagree.

“I can tell you for free that at the rate we are going, all these things (defections) won’t help us in 2027. If we are not careful, Bola Tinubu will end up as a one-term president. Quote me anywhere.”