NPFL Updates: Enyimba Say Bye To Five Players, Abia To Miss Top Defender Against Shooting

Nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba have announced the departure of five senior players by mutual agreement.

Former captain Sominari Alalibo, along with Chidera Ezeh, Chukwudi Justin Nwaodu, Onyirimba Odinaka, and Onyemaechi Austin, have all left the People’s Elephant with only four matches remaining in the current campaign.

The sporting director of Enyimba, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, has emphasized the club’s commitment to excellence and professionalism during this process.

“Yes, they have left Enyimba by mutual consent,” Ekwueme told Completesports. “They have contributed significantly to the club’s successes, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Enyimba, a two-time African champion, will face their rivals, Rangers, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In another match, Abia Warriors will be missing defender Augustine Njoku and Prince Okorie for their NPFL Matchday 35 clash against Shooting Stars due to injuries.

Technical adviser Imama Amapakabo is expected to find suitable replacements as the team looks to bounce back after a tough 5-0 defeat to Katsina United in their last outing.

Abia Warriors will host Shooting Stars at the Umuahia Township Stadium at 4 p.m. today. In their previous encounter, Shooting Stars secured a 2-0 victory over Abia Warriors.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars goalkeeper Destiny Abuchi is optimistic about the club’s future as they look to rebound in the next season of the NPFL.

Despite a challenging season with 14 wins, eight draws, and 13 losses across 35 matches, Abuchi assures fans that the team is determined to return to winning ways.

“I want to assure our fans that we are coming back stronger next season,” Abuchi told Nigerian Players Gallery. “Winning is the tradition of Kano Pillars, and we are committed to regaining that standing.”

Kano Pillars will take on Katsina United in their Matchday 35 fixture at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Additionally, Rangers midfielder Isaac Saviour conveyed strong team motivation ahead of their derby match against Enyimba.

Saviour indicated that the team is fully focused and aims to secure maximum points from this important matchup.

“We are highly motivated and entering the game with a positive mindset,” Saviour said via Rangers’ official media. “Our goal is to secure three points, and we appreciate the support of our fans who will be cheering us on.”

Currently, Rangers and Enyimba hold seventh and eighth spots, respectively, in the league standings, making this clash a significant one for both teams.