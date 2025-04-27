NLC Cancels Central May Day Celebrations In Rivers, Edo, Gives Reasons

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the cancellation of centralised May Day celebrations in both Rivers and Edo states, citing the imposition of emergency governance in Rivers and alleged political meddling in its Edo State chapter.

The national body of the NLC has instructed all its affiliated unions in Rivers to restrict their Workers’ Day activities to the NLC state secretariat.

Likewise, affiliates in Edo State have been directed to hold their commemorations independently within their union offices.

Naija News gathered that this directive was conveyed through separate letters dated April 22, 2025, addressed to the NLC chairmen in both states and signed by the NLC Deputy General Secretary, Ismail Bello.

The NLC expressed strong opposition to the emergency measures in Rivers State, which it said replaced an elected administration with a sole administrator, and called for a reinstatement of democratic governance.

In Edo, the Congress pointed to allegations of state interference and the deliberate creation of factions within the state labour council as reasons for decentralising the celebration.

Rivers State

In the correspondence to Rivers State NLC Chairman, Alex Agwanwor, the Congress stated: “In line with our tradition, Workers’ Day will be commemorated on May 1, 2025. This year, Congress has finalized arrangements to mark the day with the theme: ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,’ to be observed across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“However, given the peculiar circumstances surrounding the subversion of democratic governance in Rivers State, the occasion calls not for fanfare, but for critical reflection on the need to restore democratic governance and prioritize the people in leadership.

“As a democratic organization, we must use this occasion to call for the restoration of democratic rule in Rivers State. Therefore, you are directed to organize a peaceful rally within the premises of the Rivers State Council of the NLC, involving all affiliate members.

“The rally should include messages advocating democratic governance, improved welfare for workers, and the people’s yearning for freedom and liberty.”

Sources within Rivers said labour leaders have embraced the directive enthusiastically. Vanguard also reported that the Rivers chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has indicated its willingness to join forces with the NLC for a joint event at the secretariat, aligning with the broader call for a return to democratic governance.

Edo State

A similar letter was dispatched to Edo State NLC Chairman, Olaye Odion. Part of the letter read: “In view of ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis within the NLC Edo State council and to bring about unity among affiliates, you are directed to inform all affiliates to make independent arrangements to commemorate the 2025 May Day at their respective union offices.

“We assure you that Congress will continue its efforts to resolve the crisis as soon as possible and urge all members to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free May Day celebration.”

Denial of ‘Acting Chairman’ Claims

Meanwhile, the NLC has dismissed as fake an unauthorized circular claiming to announce a centralized May Day event in Edo. The document, allegedly issued by someone posing as the “Acting State Secretary” of the Edo council, was described as fraudulent.

In a fresh release dated April 26 and signed by Deputy General Secretary Ismail Bello, the NLC clarified: “We categorically state as follows: Our earlier directive (Ref: 22nd April 2025) remains valid. Affiliates in Edo State are to commemorate the 2025 May Day independently in their respective union offices, in line with Congress’s efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state council.

“The NLC has no official position known as ‘Acting State Secretary.’ The individual behind this circular is an impostor, and his motives are highly questionable. We urge workers and the public to disregard this fraudulent document. He clearly neither works for the NLC nor for the workers.

“We reiterate that Comrade Bernard Joman Egwakhide is not known in any of our statutes or records as the Chairman of NLC in Edo State. When there is a change in the components of NLC’s Edo State council leadership, members of the Public and our social partners would be informed accordingly.

“It should be noted that May Day is a workers’ celebration, not a government’s event. No worker is under any compulsion to attend any government-organized parade. Threats of sanctions for non-attendance are null, void, and a blatant unacceptable intimidation tactic. Trade unions are independent organizations that function in line with the dictates of their rules free from any external interference. We will take all measures to defend our independence and will stand firmly with workers of Edo State unconditionally.

“NLC reaffirms its commitment to resolving the Edo State Council crisis and ensuring a united, worker-centric celebration of May Day.”

Background to the Crisis

The strained relationship between the Edo State Government and the NLC stems from the government’s rejection of Odion’s leadership, following political remarks made in the buildup to the previous year’s gubernatorial election.

The government was accused of fueling factionalism within the Edo NLC and allegedly resisted mediation efforts from the national NLC leadership and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Despite repeated calls from the NLC urging non-interference and internal resolution of the issues, progress has been minimal.

Officials from the Ministry of Labour and Employment reportedly reminded the Edo State Government that the NLC remains a legally independent entity recognised globally and forms a core part of Nigeria’s tripartite labour administration structure. Nonetheless, these interventions have had limited impact.

An NLC official told Vanguard that the decision to cancel central celebrations in Edo was to avert clashes between the recognised NLC state council and the government-backed faction, citing incidents similar to those experienced two years ago in Imo State.