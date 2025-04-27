NiMet Predicts Three-day Thunderstorms Across Nigeria From Sunday [See State-By-State Weather Conditions]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted thunderstorms and hazy conditions across Nigeria from Sunday to Tuesday.

Naija News reports that in a weather outlook issued on Saturday in Abuja, NiMet indicated that moderate dust haze is expected over Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Kano, Yobe, and Jigawa states. Additionally, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of Adamawa and Taraba states throughout the forecast period.

In the North-central region, NiMet predicts partly cloudy skies in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms occurring in the afternoon and evening over areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Benue States.

The southern region is likely to witness morning thunderstorms in parts of Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom states, with further thunderstorms expected later in the day across several southern states.

On Monday, NiMet forecasts sunny conditions in the northern region, accompanied by morning thunderstorms in parts of Taraba and Adamawa states. Thunderstorms are projected to spread to Kaduna, Bauchi, and Gombe states later in the day.

In the North-Central region, morning thunderstorms are likely over Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue states, with additional thunderstorms predicted for the afternoon and evening in various parts of the region, as announced by the agency.

In the South, NiMet anticipates morning thunderstorms in Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Edo States, with thunderstorms expected later in the day across several southern states.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecasted predominantly sunny conditions with intermittent cloud cover in the northern regions, along with morning thunderstorms anticipated in certain areas of Adamawa and Taraba States.

The weather forecast indicated that thunderstorms are likely to occur later in the day across parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba States.

The North Central region is expected to experience partly cloudy skies in the morning, transitioning to thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening in areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and Niger States.

In the southern region, morning thunderstorms are probable in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Bayelsa States, with additional thunderstorms expected later in the day across various states. NiMet has advised the public to take necessary precautions as strong winds may precede the rainfall in regions anticipating thunderstorms.

Furthermore, individuals in the North are cautioned to be vigilant due to the potential suspension of dust particles in the atmosphere.

Airline operators are encouraged to acquire airport-specific weather reports from NiMet to facilitate effective flight planning. Residents are urged to remain updated through weather information provided by NiMet, accessible on their official website.