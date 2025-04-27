NDLEA Recovers ₦1.042 Billion Canadian Loud, 2 Million Tramadol Pills

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raided a Lagos hotel and recovered ₦1.042. billion illicit drug consignment.

The Agency also intercepted over 2 million pills of tramadol in Kano, Jigawa, another Saudi-bound cocaine in body cream and arrested 3 Ghanaian ladies for cross-border trafficking.

The Media Director of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to Naija News, on Sunday.

In the hotel raid, the Agency stormed an 80-room new hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, which is used as a cover for distributing illicit substances.

After hours of combing the rooms, they recovered 589 bags of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a total weight of 417.3 kilograms worth One Billion Forty-Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,042,500,000) only in street value.

At least three suspects, Eze Ayitu, Ofuokwu Samuel, and Emmanuel Ameh, were arrested during the operation at the five-storey hotel building between Friday, 25th April and Saturday, 26th April 2025. Two other suspects, Noble Philip and his partner, Kenneth, are currently at large.

Items suspected to be proceeds of illicit drug trade recovered from the premises housing The Hook Hotel also known as Caesar Hotel and Caesar Lounge located at 16 Waziri Ibrahim street, off Elsie Femi Pearse street, Victoria Island, Lagos, include: Toyota Prado Landcruiser Jeep (Lagos AKD 472 OZ); Toyota Sienna Vehicle (Lagos KJA 79 HJ); Volkswagen Delivery Van (Lagos AAA 525 JE); Kia Ceranto Car (Lagos BDG 860 GQ); Grand Caravan Dodge (Lagos APP 847 YF); 74 new TV sets; 10 used TV sets; and 13 refrigerators, among others.

In another major interdiction in Jigawa state with a follow up operation in Kano, NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence on Wednesday 23rd April seized consignments of opioids being moved from Kano to Niger Republic and Yobe state through Jigawa.

The psychoactive substances were being moved in a Toyota Sienna vehicle marked ABJ 182 NW at about 2:30 am on Wednesday along Kano- Ringim road, Gumel town, when anti-narcotic officers on patrol intercepted them with two suspects: Abba Ibrahim, 28, and Shuaibu Umar, 29, arrested.

Recovered from the Sienna vehicle were 200,000 pills of tramadol 250mg and 217,500 capsules of pregabalin. A swift follow up operation in Kano led to the arrest of the supplier, 41-year-old Jamilu Muhammad, at his residence located at Mil Tara, Layin Technical area of Kano while additional 1,584,000 pills of tramadol 250mg stacked inside a Nissan 18-seater bus marked DAL 372 XA and a room in his house were discovered and evacuated. This brings the total number of recovered opioids to 2,001,500 pills.