Magnus Abe Welcomes Defection Of Oborevwori To APC

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, has expressed confidence that the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, the entire cabinet, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the APC will significantly strengthen the party’s support base in the South-South region.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Parry Benson, on Sunday, Abe described the development as a clear indication that Nigeria’s democracy is thriving under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC.

According to Abe, democracy flourishes when citizens are afforded genuine freedom of association and freedom of choice. He commended the defection, which he said was driven by the desire to accelerate development in Delta State by bringing it closer to the centre.

Abe stated, “Under President Tinubu, Nigerians have seen a tremendous increase in the resources available to the states, and serious-minded governors have been able to utilise that advantage to the benefit of their people.”

He added, “This is the merit that Sheriff Oborevwori and his team have seen and decided to take advantage of it, to move the people of Delta State closer to the centre to accelerate development. It is a step in the right direction, and I commend him.”

The statement also referenced the defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007 when he contested for the presidency while still serving as vice president.

Abe likened the defection of Oborevwori and Okowa to a strategic political move that would benefit both Delta State and the South-South geopolitical zone.

He also addressed the criticism aimed at President Tinubu and the APC regarding the notion of promoting a one-party state.

He said that those accusing the president should refrain from playing the victim and understand that it is neither the responsibility nor the obligation of the APC to foster opposition against themselves.

Abe urged key APC leaders in Delta State, including Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, Ayeni, and others, to unite and support Governor Oborevwori and his team as they integrate into the APC.

He emphasized that the APC, under the leadership of President Tinubu, is broad and inclusive enough to accommodate all Nigerians, irrespective of their backgrounds.