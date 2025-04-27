Liverpool Win 2024-2025 Premier League Title After Humiliating Tottenham At Anfield

Anfield was the stage for a historic celebration today, April 27, as Liverpool thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to clinch the 2024-2025 Premier League title.

In a performance befitting champions, coach Arne Slot’s side delivered a masterclass, sweeping aside their London opponents and sealing the club’s 20th league title in front of a jubilant home crowd.

Despite an early scare when Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 12th minute, Liverpool quickly asserted their dominance. Luis Díaz levelled just four minutes later, setting the tone for what would become a relentless display of attacking football.

Alexis Mac Allister’s precise finish in the 24th minute put the Reds ahead before Cody Gakpo extended the lead with a smart header ten minutes later.

Liverpool continued their second-half dominance with Mohamed Salah adding a fourth goal just after the hour mark. Tottenham’s misery was compounded when Destiny Udogie scored an own goal in the 69th minute, sealing the emphatic 5-1 scoreline.

The result ensured Liverpool stayed uncatchable at the top of the table with 82 points from 34 matches, 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal. With only four games remaining, the title was mathematically secured, capping off a sensational campaign for the Reds.

Anfield erupted at full-time, with players, staff, and fans alike celebrating a well-deserved triumph. Slot’s men have been a model of consistency and brilliance throughout the season, combining attacking flair with defensive solidity.

Today’s dominant victory over Spurs not only underlined Liverpool’s superiority but also fittingly crowned them champions in a fashion that will be remembered for years to come.