Lagos: Ikeja Chairmanship Aspirant Calls For Free And Fair APC Primary Election

A chairmanship aspirant in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State, Abisola Omisore, has called for a free and fair All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election ahead of the 2023 polls.

Naija News reports that Omisore made this statement on Friday during the official reception of his chairmanship nomination form, which was purchased by a group known as Ikeja Progressive Youths.

Omisore, who is seeking the party’s mandate to lead the local government, pledged a leadership focused on transparency and transformation.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the APC leadership in Ikeja to conduct a fair election, adding that it would empower the most capable candidate to emerge.

“While we seek a free and fair primary, I am confident that the election will be a beacon of transparency and fairness, empowering the most exceptional candidate to emerge and proudly represent our party,” Omisore said.

During the event, another aspirant, Tayo Aderinola, decided to step down in support of Omisore. Aderinola, in his remarks, stated that his decision to withdraw was made after thorough consultations, underlining his trust in Omisore’s leadership capabilities.

Omisore, visibly moved by the gesture, expressed his gratitude, calling the endorsement a crucial step towards a movement for transformative leadership.

“Today, you have not just endorsed a candidate; you have ignited a movement for transformative leadership,” Omisore stated.

If elected, Omisore vowed to prioritise youth empowerment, inclusive governance, sustainable infrastructure, security, and the overall welfare of the people of Ikeja. “Our future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” he said

The endorsement event was also attended by the leader of Ikeja Progressive Youths, Gbenga Bolaji, who lauded Omisore for his consistent humanitarian efforts and youth empowerment initiatives.

Bolaji emphasised that Omisore’s unwavering commitment to the community and his dedication to credible leadership were key reasons for the group’s support.