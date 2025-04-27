Labour Party Chieftain Speaks On Peter Obi’s Possible Defection To PDP

Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Ayo Olorunfemi, has cautioned Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential flagbearer, to disregard growing calls for him to abandon the LP ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News recalls that a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, in the wake of a series of defections in Delta State, had intensified his call for former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, to return to the party.

Sowunmi’s appeal comes ahead of the 2027 general elections, where he believes Obi’s rejoining the PDP could help the party wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, Olorunfemi who also contested the 2024 Ondo governorship election under the LP advised Obi to concentrate on healing and strengthening the party instead of considering defection.

Although he acknowledged that Obi has the constitutional freedom to associate with any political party of his choice, Olorunfemi warned that accepting overtures from other parties could prove detrimental.

He said, “Now that he has contested and he has seen the LP force, if he decides to go to another political party, it will then speak volumes of his intention.”

Continuing, he added, “It will tell whether he truly believed in the ideology of the Labour Party before coming to run, or he just wanted to use the opportunity of the platform.”

According to Olorunfemi, any move by Obi to switch platforms would raise serious questions among Nigerians regarding his political motives.

“So, it will now be left for Nigerians to decide whether Obi, who got millions of votes under the Labour Party, can still be voted for under the PDP or another party,” he stated.

Offering firm advice, Olorunfemi suggested that Obi should take responsibility for rebuilding LP rather than seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

“He (Obi) must use his tongue to count his teeth. If I were he, what I would be doing now is working to restore peace in the Labour Party and rebuild it,” he urged.

The party chieftain stressed the importance of reconciliation efforts within LP: “He should find a way to resolve the issues in the party and remain on the platform. He should remain in the party and restore peace. He should stay and resolve the crises he and others created in LP.”

Olorunfemi also warned that defecting would paint Obi in a negative light, suggesting, “Moving around will portray him as an opportunistic politician, not different from these politicians jumping here and there.”

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by LP members to support Obi’s presidential bid, Olorunfemi reminded him that many aspirants had stepped aside in 2022 to give him a chance. Yet, he made it clear that the party’s survival does not hinge solely on Obi: if he leaves, the LP will continue to thrive as a strong opposition force.

Addressing the leadership crisis within the party, Olorunfemi defended the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC), insisting that it had not wronged Obi or his supporters.

He recalled the fierce loyalty shown to Obi during the 2023 elections. “What is the offence of Abure? He stood in the sun, stood in the rain. All of us in the NWC stood by him (Obi). In spite of all the attacks, we stood by him.”

He further recounted personal sacrifices, noting, “My own people, in the course of fighting for him (Obi), called me names for fighting for someone not from my tribe. LP is blind to ethnicity, and I supported him because I believe in politics devoid of ethnic sentiment.”

Olorunfemi admitted that crises were inevitable in politics but stressed that the party’s response has remained lawful and measured. “There is bound to be a crisis. People will come with different things in mind, but we have to moderate everything like we are doing now in LP.”

He underscored the NWC’s commitment to constitutional governance, stating, “Everything we are doing in the Labour Party is in line with our constitution. That is our strength.”

Finally, he challenged critics to present evidence of constitutional violations if they believe the leadership has erred: “Anybody who wants to challenge the authority of the NWC should challenge it to the constitution.

“They should show us the aspect of the constitution that has been violated. If they confront us with the facts, then we will agree with them.”