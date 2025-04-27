Kano Emirate Crisis Takes New Turn As Emir Bayero Appoints Rival ‘Galadima’

In a development that is likely to intensify the ongoing conflict regarding the Kano emirship, the beleaguered Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has designated his elder brother, Alhaji Sanusi Ado Bayero, who holds the title of Wamban Kano, as the Galadima Kano.

Naija News reports that this decision comes just days after Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II appointed Alhaji Mannir Sanusi to the same esteemed position, which is traditionally reserved for princes of the Kano Emirate.

The recent appointment was communicated through a letter dated April 21, 2025, and signed by Senior Administrative Officer Awaisu Abbas Sanusi, which requested Sanusi Ado Bayero to attend the Nasarawa Palace Mosque on May 2, 2025, for his formal installation.

Emir Sanusi II, who was reinstated to the throne in June 2024 amidst political turmoil, had previously sanctioned Mannir Sanusi’s elevation to the Galadima role following the passing of Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, the former Galadiman Kano.

The late Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, a highly regarded figure within the Emirate, died in March 2025 after a lengthy illness, thereby creating a vacancy for one of the Emirate’s most senior and significant titles.

His demise has sparked renewed competition for this influential title, which is often viewed as a precursor to greater authority within the Kano royal court.

The rival appointments by the two Kano Emirs have exacerbated the uncertainty surrounding the leadership of the Kano Emirate, as both factions await the Supreme Court’s final decision regarding the legitimate Emir of Kano.