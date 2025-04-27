Insecurity: Ex-Military Officer Calls For Increased Recruitment In Nigerian Armed Forces

The President of the Birch Freeman Old Boys Association and retired Brigadier-General in the Nigerian Army, Anthony Onibasa, has urged the Federal Government to recruit more security personnel to address the country’s growing security challenges.

Naija News reports that he emphasised that citizens should not resort to bearing arms for self-defence, arguing that such a move would portray Nigeria as a failed state.

Onibasa made the call during the association’s homecoming event, themed ‘The Reunion,’ which took place on Saturday in Surulere, Lagos State.

Speaking to Punch, he stressed the need for a larger, more capable military force to safeguard the nation, rather than allowing civilians to take up arms in response to security threats.

Onibasa condemned the growing number of local militia groups, stating that the presence of non-state actors should not be necessary for the protection of Nigerian citizens. “We have local militia groups. There must not be a plethora of non-state actors to protect its citizenry,” he said.

He further pointed out that Nigeria’s security agencies are overstretched, citing the country’s small military in comparison to the vast population and the size of the nation.

“The security agencies are overstretched; this is because we have a very small army compared to our challenges, the size of this nation, and our population,” Onibasa remarked.

The former military officer also highlighted the lack of adequate appreciation for service personnel, which he believes affects their performance and morale.

He said, “It is also unfortunate that the service personnel are not appreciated enough, and that speaks to how much support they can get. It is not child’s play to run a military campaign.”