I Called Kwam1 Several Times After His Mother Died, But He Didn’t Pick – Kollington

Veteran Fuji musician, Ayinla Kollington, has responded to claims by King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 that he did not offer any condolences after Kwam1’s mother passed away.

Kwam1 had earlier claimed that he supported Kollington during his own mother’s death, however his colleague failed to reciprocate the gesture.

However, speaking in a recent interview on Agbaletu TV, Kollington vehemently denied the allegations, revealing that he had made several attempts to reach out to Kwam1 via phone, but his calls were neither answered nor returned.

Kollington also took a swipe at K1’s character, suggesting that his new title, “Olori Omoba,” had fueled his arrogance.

The Fuji legend further asserted his dominance in the genre, stating that K1 would have to surpass him before he could claim the top spot.

He said: “When Wasiu Ayinde’s mum died, I called him severally. He didn’t pick up, nor did he return the calls. Even on New Year’s Day, I called, and he didn’t pick up. I was like, what’s wrong with this boy? So, I let him be. He can’t tell me he was busy. What was he busy doing? If it is because he was crowned the ‘Olori omoba’, that position is for his family at Ijebu, not for me. Does he want to become God? I am the leader of all the Fuji singers. He can never be the leader when I am still alive. For me to have survived the sickness that happened to me recently, it is only God that can kpai me”.