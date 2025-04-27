Former Presidential Aspirant, Dele Momodu Speaks On Insecurity, Economic Challenges Under Tinubu

Former presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has expressed his concerns over the worsening security situation and economic challenges under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In an interview with the Sunday Sun, Momodu offered a candid assessment of the current state of the nation, particularly in terms of security and the government’s failure to meet expectations.

Momodu did not mince words when discussing the nation’s security situation. He pointed out that the security crisis has continued to worsen despite leadership changes, stating that the current administration has failed to make significant strides in resolving the issue.

Reflecting on the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Major General, he said, “I don’t see anything new in that. From the time we had the crisis, let’s say, from Jonathan to Buhari to, now, under Tinubu, not much has changed. It was embarrassing during Buhari’s time because Buhari was a retired Major General. We thought, if anyone could handle insecurity, he would be able to handle it better.”

Momodu added that despite Buhari’s background, insecurity continued to plague the country, particularly in the context of the Fulani herdsmen crisis, which he felt Buhari should have addressed with greater authority.

Unfortunately, peace was never achieved during Buhari’s tenure, and under Tinubu, the situation has escalated.

“It’s getting worse. It’s escalating, I think, in the last couple of months, and it doesn’t seem that the government has been able to get a hang of it,” Momodu lamented.

He also noted that when other solutions fail, the people can only resort to prayer. “We can only pray that some miracle will happen. But I’m not seeing that miracle yet.”

Tinubu’s Campaign Promises: A Far Cry From Reality

On the issue of President Tinubu’s campaign promises, Momodu was equally critical, asserting that the President had failed to live up to the high expectations set during his election campaign. According to Momodu, while Tinubu’s promises were grand, the delivery has been dismal.

“Oh, definitely not. The campaign promises were very, very huge. But the delivery, very little,” he said. Momodu highlighted the chaotic beginning to Tinubu’s presidency, particularly criticising the decision to remove the fuel subsidy without fully understanding its implications.

He further explained, “The biggest mistake he made was creating chaos right from the very first day of his tenure. I mean, you don’t come (and do that) on day one. It should be a day for celebration and a day for sober reflection.”

Momodu likened Tinubu’s actions to a doctor rushing into treatment without first diagnosing the patient’s symptoms, leading to detrimental results.

“[Tinubu] acted without first of all checking the symptoms and confirming what those symptoms could have meant to the patient. You don’t give the patient an injection and he goes straight into a coma,” he added.

Economic Struggles: A Miracle Needed For Revival

Momodu also addressed the severe economic challenges Nigeria is currently facing, which he attributed to Tinubu’s immediate and uncalculated actions.

He argued that the country’s economy was significantly damaged from the onset of Tinubu’s administration, making it incredibly difficult to revive.

“The moment you kill the economy from day one, it is difficult for you to revive it,” he said, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. “Only a miracle can revive our economy.”