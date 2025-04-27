FC Barcelona Beat Real Madrid To Win 2025 Copa Del Rey

FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in an exciting 2025 Copa del Rey final held in Seville on Saturday as they continue their push for a historic treble.

With the Copa del Rey trophy secured, FC Barcelona are now preparing for a pivotal phase in their season, which includes the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Inter Milan and the crucial concluding rounds of the Spanish La Liga.

The 2025 Copa del Rey final was filled with drama, culminating in extra time after both teams finished regulation at 2-2. Jules Koundé emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal just five minutes before the end of extra time, leading Hansi Flick’s team to victory.

Pedri initiated the scoring for Barça in the first half, setting a positive tone for the match. However, Real Madrid made a strong comeback in the second half, with Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni scoring in quick succession to turn the match around.

Just when it seemed Barcelona might face defeat, Ferran Torres equalized in the 83rd minute.

The match also saw some controversy, as referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea opted not to award a penalty to Barcelona after a VAR review.

Koundé’s late goal in the 116th minute sent the Barça fans at La Cartuja Stadium into a joyous celebration that lasted until the final whistle.

Ahead of the match, the club expressed its dissatisfaction with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), VAR official Pablo González Fuertes, and head referee Burgos Bengoetxea.

Also, Real Madrid TV shared videos highlighting their views on what they perceive as referee bias and potential conflicts of interest.

Additionally, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and players chose to forgo their attendance at the training session in Seville on Friday and declined to participate in the pre-match press conference as a form of protest.

Despite all that, the Copa del Rey final ended in FC Barcelona’s favour, leaving Real Madrid with little or no hope for a title this season.