El-Rufai Meets Kwankwaso Amid Speculation Over Possible Defection To APC

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday met with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Abuja, amidst speculation that Kwankwaso may soon defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Leadership Newspaper, the two prominent political figures were spotted together after Jumaat prayers at a mosque in Abuja.

El-Rufai, who was accompanied by his eldest son, Bello El-Rufai, exchanged pleasantries with the former Governor of Kano State.

Naija News reports that the meeting has come amid growing speculation that Kwankwaso, alongside his political base in the NNPP, may soon announce a move to the APC.

Recent reports indicate that Kwankwaso and the NNPP are currently weighing their political options, including a potential alliance either with the APC or the opposition coalition led by Atiku Abubakar.

A source with knowledge of the situation, who spoke to Punch on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that Kwankwaso and the NNPP were unlikely to contest the 2027 elections independently, as they did in 2023.

“What I can confirm is that Kwankwaso and the NNPP will not contest independently as they did in the 2023 elections. Considering the current political landscape, they are weighing the possibility of either joining President Tinubu’s APC or aligning with the coalition led by Atiku, el-Rufai, and others,” the source disclosed.

NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, also confirmed in an interview with Punch that the party was indeed considering these political options.

He stated, “Well, so far, what I’ll say is this: in the NNPP, we tend to, at least from our own history as the Kwankwasiyya movement, wait till midterm. May 29th will be the midterm for this administration. It will be two years down, and two years to go. That is when we believe that proper politicking will commence.

“So, yes, we are talking, and we’ve been talking. But you’ll recall that at that time, I told you I didn’t want to mention specifically the groups or persons or movements that are in conversation with us. That is still the position now.

“You’ll recall that there have been many publications in newspapers and online, insinuating that Senator Kwankwaso is moving to the APC, that it is imminent and all that. That is just the nature of the game. Some people are pressing or pushing that narrative for their selfish reasons.

“But the bottom line is that very soon, they will begin to hear from us. We will tell our supporters what we are doing. There are basically three cards on the table: either we remain in the NNPP and continue with those who joined us all the way or we form some sort of coalition with Atiku, others; or we form an alliance with the ruling party. I am not saying any of these is the case now. But these are the three basic options that could happen.”