‘Creation Of New States Was A Done Deal Before Your Defection, Leave PDP Habits’ – Ned Nwoko Tells Oborevwori

The Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, has urged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to leave behind the old habits of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Nwoko, in a statement on Sunday, stated that the APC had already begun laying the groundwork for constitutional amendments, including the creation of Anioma and New Delta states.

Nwoko warned Oborevwori that his defection to the APC must not just be symbolic but transformative, stressing it is an opportunity to embrace a new sense of purpose and demonstrate renewed dedication to progressive governance, fairness, and inclusive development.

The Senator praised the governor’s decision to join the APC, describing it as a bold step that opens new possibilities for Delta state and Nigeria’s political future.

The statement reads, “No one pours new wine into old wineskins. Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind.

“Chief among these is the creation of two new viable states: Anioma and New Delta.

“Let me remind you, this agenda was declared a done deal by the party leadership long before your defection, a testament to the APC’s commitment to correcting historical imbalances and ending regional marginalisation.

“Your defection must not be symbolic; it must be transformative. This is your opportunity to embrace a new sense of purpose and demonstrate renewed dedication to progressive governance, fairness, and inclusive development.

“The creation of Anioma state will finally give voice, identity, and institutional power to the aspirations of Delta North. It is a long overdue recognition of a people who have sought parity with their kinsmen.

“The proposed New Delta will address the deep internal asymmetries within the current Delta state structure. It will empower neglected communities, bring government closer to the people, and unlock new paths for economic growth.

“For the first time, the APC is armed with the numbers to amend the constitution. This time, we can fulfill these promises without demanding painful trade-offs from the South. We are not lobbying from a place of weakness; we are standing firmly in a position of strength.

“These changes are more than political. They are economic necessities. They are about focused governance, better infrastructure, increased federal allocation, and grassroots democracy. Two new states will mean two new engines of development.”