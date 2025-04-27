Coalition: Kenneth Okonkwo Speaks On Peter Obi And Atiku Working Together

Veteran actor turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared that the only way to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election is for the opposition parties or figures to work together.

He also expressed confidence that a coalition will be formed for the 2027 presidency, but he is not sure of who would lead it.

The former Labour Party presidential campaign spokesperson, however, failed to rule out a collaboration between the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Okonkwo submitted that the 2027 election would be a walkover for Tinubu except opposition parties form a coalition.

“Moving to 2027, I know that there will be a coalition. Whether it is going to be between Peter Obi and Atiku, I don’t know, but there will be a coalition. Why? Because that will be the only choice the opposition has to make any impact,” Okonkwo said.

Asked if a lack of coalition would make Tinubu a clear favourite, Okonkwo replied, “Outrightly, he will just walk into it.”

The former LP chieftain added that beyond winning elections, candidates also have to secure victory in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, we have entered into the unfortunacy that you will not only win but you have to secure your victory,” he said.

Naija News reports Okonkwo also submitted that unseating Tinubu is possible if the elites can come together like they did in 2014 to confront Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 polls.