Carlo Ancelotti Set To Start Talks With Brazil Over National Team Role

Real Madrid’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti is set to commence contract talks with Brazil as he aims to become the head coach of the country’s national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June.

Carlo Ancelotti, 65, is expected to meet with representatives from the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), as they seek to finalize arrangements for his move to Brazil.

Following Real Madrid’s disappointing defeat in the Copa del Rey final against their long-standing rivals Barcelona in Seville on Saturday, Ancelotti told reporters that his future plans were “a topic for the next weeks, not today.”

Note that Brazilian businessman Diego Fernandes, who has been acting as a liaison for the CBF, was spotted in attendance at the Seville match, signalling the seriousness of Brazil’s interest in Ancelotti.

His current trip to Europe seems to be primarily aimed at persuading Ancelotti to accept the Brazil managerial position, ideally once the Spanish domestic season ends.

Should Ancelotti accept the Brazil job, it would entail departing from his role at Real Madrid before the summer’s Club World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the United States.

Ancelotti has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Dorival Junior, who was dismissed following Brazil’s heavy 4-1 loss to arch-rivals Argentina in Buenos Aires last month.

Currently, Brazil holds fourth place in the South American World Cup qualification table. While they appear safe from the threat of failing to qualify for the newly expanded 48-team tournament, the CBF is convinced that Ancelotti would enhance Brazil’s prospects of winning the coveted trophy.

Note that the CBF previously attempted to secure Ancelotti’s services for last summer’s Copa America but was unsuccessful in their pursuit.