British Army Officer Arrested For Smuggling AK-47 Riffles, Others Into Nigeria

A British Army major, whose name is being withheld, along with several accomplices, have been apprehended by operatives from the Department of State Security (DSS) for their involvement in the smuggling of more than 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns, and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

Naija News learnt that the suspects were arrested in Lagos and Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

According to The Nation, sources disclosed that the British Army officer, who belongs to one of the ethnic groups in the Delta, allegedly acquired the weapons at the request of an individual whose name is also withheld.

Over the weekend, multiple sources within the agency confirmed that the primary suspect and several associates linked to the illegal arms trade have been detained.

The British Army officer was reportedly intercepted in Lagos while on his way to the United Kingdom, while his associates were captured in Asaba.

One source indicated that a man serving in the British Army is accused of procuring weapons and ammunition at the request of an individual named Collins to incite unrest in Warri.

“During a covert exchange near Asaba in Delta State operatives from the DSS Delta Command apprehended the arms supplier and several associates, seizing over 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns, and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

‘’Shortly thereafter, DSS agents in Lagos intercepted the British Major as he tried to cross Nigeria’s border en route to the United Kingdom.

“All suspects are now in DSS custody. The DSS will carry out a full and transparent investigation and hold anyone found plotting tribal conflicts to account,” the source disclosed.

The Nation has claimed that the arms were acquired by individuals who are reportedly against the delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency.

Traditional Ruler Under Investigation

Additionally, it has come to light that a traditional ruler is under discreet investigation regarding this issue.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) previously submitted a report on the delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency to the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo ethnic groups.

During the presentation in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner and representative of the INEC chairman, Etekamba Umoren, stated that the new fieldwork for delineation was initiated following the Supreme Court ruling on December 22, 2022, which mandated the exercise.

Chief Victor Okumagba, Dr. Andrew Igban, and Dr. Joe Bisina received copies of the delineation report on behalf of the Urhobo, Itsekiri, and Ijaw ethnic groups, respectively.

In his remarks at the meeting, the INEC chairman emphasised that this was the fifth engagement with stakeholders since the Supreme Court ruling, which required the Commission to conduct the exercise in the three local government areas of the Warri federal constituency.

He encouraged stakeholders to review the report and provide their feedback, as the Commission is prepared to adopt it as a working document by the Supreme Court’s directive.

Nevertheless, the proposed delineation has generated tension within the state, with certain groups and stakeholders expressing opposition to the initiative.

Recently, a large group of Ijaw youths demonstrated at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, voicing their support for the exercise.

Representing the Gbaramatu, Egbema, Diebiri, and Isaba communities, they asserted that the INEC delineation process was equitable and aligned with the Supreme Court ruling.

They praised INEC for what they described as a transparent process, which they believe signifies the conclusion of years of political marginalisation for the Ijaw people in the constituency.