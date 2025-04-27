Fulani Herdsmen Asked To Vacate Benue Community In 48-hours

The chairman of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State, James Melvin Ejeh, has given Fulani herdsmen a 48-hour notice to leave all agricultural lands.

This announcement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the council secretariat in Obagaji.

The meeting included traditional leaders, representatives from the Fulani community, youth leaders, and security personnel to discuss the increasing concerns regarding herders’ activities on farmland as the planting season nears.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Agatu LGA Chairman, Obochi Solomon, reported that Ejeh highlighted the importance of safeguarding agricultural activities in Agatu in light of the upcoming planting season.

He remarked that agriculture is essential to the local economy and that farmers should have unhindered access to their lands.

Ejeh also acknowledged the current peace in the region but reiterated that maintaining uninterrupted farming activities is of utmost importance.

“Our farmers must cultivate without disruption. We will do everything necessary to create a safe environment for them,” he said.

The statement further disclosed that during the meeting, the Ado of the Fulani requested a one-week extension to allow the herders to prepare for their relocation, a request that the council approved.

The CPS noted that the General Youth Chairman of Agatu LGA, Oloche Silas, committed on behalf of the Agatu youth to support the peaceful evacuation process and to avoid any acts of violence.

Security personnel, including members of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), were reported to have praised the peaceful resolution of the issue and promised to offer necessary assistance during the relocation.

Additionally, representing the Och’Agatu, Chief John Agidani, spoke at the meeting, commending the leadership of the Council Chairman and urging all parties to adhere to the agreement.