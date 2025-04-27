Bode George Questions Tinubu’s Achievements Ahead Of 2027 Re-Election Bid

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has raised critical questions about President Bola Tinubu’s push for re-election in 2027.

The PDP stalwart queried the motivations of those supporting Tinubu’s second-term ambition, asking pointedly, “What do they want him to come and do?”

George expressed concerns over the country’s worsening economic conditions, rising insecurity, and the wave of defections from the PDP.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard, George remained confident that despite the wave of defections hitting the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections, Nigeria will not devolve into a one-party system.

The former Deputy National Chairman emphasized that the forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would play a decisive role in shaping the destiny of the party.

When asked about the future of the PDP following recent defections, George said: “It will be well with our party. All I want to ask is this: all those who want the President to return in 2027, what do they want him to come and do? What is the economic situation in the land? What has he done to improve the living standards of Nigerians? There is insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, and killings. How has he addressed all of these? What are the defectors going to look for in a party that has no structure? The defectors are leaving a party that is structured to a place that has no structure.

“Is that what Nigerians will vote for? People should do an in-depth analysis of all the parties and take a stand. As far as I am concerned, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori left the PDP because of Ifeanyi Okowa, whom he considers his godfather.

“We need to copy what they do in South Africa, where the party is supreme. Your party wins elections and nominates you to represent it, but if the party no longer needs you, it can remove you, even as president.”

Responding to concerns about Nigeria drifting towards a one-party state due to the ongoing defections, George dismissed such fears, declaring: “I don’t believe that this nation will turn into a one-party state. Nigerians are too clever. If we want to practice a one-party state, we will see that there are benefits there, but what have they (APC) offered? The President only has four or a maximum of eight years to spend in office, after which he needs to get out because there is no perpetuity in this game.

“Those who were in office yesterday, where are they now? The Constitution we have does not permit a tribe to be in office permanently.

“It is not possible because this country is multi-tribal and multi-racial. It cannot work because we are not under a military administration.”

Regarding the steps he and other PDP elders would take moving forward, the party chieftain explained: “We are waiting for our NEC meeting, and at the NEC meeting, many decisions will be made.

“It is after that meeting that we will know whether the real democrats — those who believe in PDP – will save it or collapse it. I believe that we will not dance on the graves of those who founded the PDP.”

George also weighed in on the growing political tension surrounding Tinubu’s 2027 ambition, particularly in the context of the North/South divide: “Those who are looking for a mega party without the input of those in the South are not serious people.

“Nigeria is not a North/South issue. It is one indivisible nation where every human being matters. Nothing lasts forever, and, as elders, we will stand for the truth. I fear nobody in telling the truth to them.”