Bayelsa Govt Urges IGP To Investigate Shooting At Pro-Wike Group’s Rally

The government of Bayelsa State has urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to conduct an investigation into the shooting that took place during a rally organised by the NEW Associates at the Church of God Mission Camp Ground in Igbogene, Yenagoa, on Saturday.

In a statement released late Saturday by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, the government condemned the incident and called for the identification and prosecution of those responsible.

The statement emphasised the need for the police to initiate an investigation to hold accountable anyone found guilty promptly.

The statement partly read, “The government highlighted the troubling nature of the incident, noting that it was not an isolated occurrence, as the rally’s organisers had previously issued a warning that ‘the good, the bad, and the ugly” would be present at the event.

“Concerned about the shift from what was expected to be a peaceful gathering to a violent confrontation, resulting in several reported injuries, the government emphasised the need for swift action from law enforcement. They called for an immediate investigation to hold accountable those responsible for the violence.”

The government acknowledged that the event violated the political activity guidelines outlined in the Electoral Act and by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noting that it took place on the premises of a religious organisation.

It cautioned political factions in the state against involving religious institutions in their partisan endeavours that tarnish sacred places of worship. Additionally, it indicated that it would not hesitate to impose penalties on any religious organisation that contravened the law.

The government reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining peace in the state and ensuring the safety of all residents and their property.