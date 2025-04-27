Armed Herdsmen Displace 50 Communities Across Five LGAs In Benue

More than 50 communities across five local government areas in Benue State have been overrun by armed herdsmen, according to a recent report released by the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The report, published amidst ongoing violent attacks in Ukum, Logo, Otukpo, and Gwer East LGAs, highlights widespread displacement affecting 25 council wards, with Gwer West LGA reported as the worst affected.

“All 15 council wards in Gwer West have been affected at some point,” SEMA stated in its findings, captured under the title ‘Displaced Communities in Benue State Where Fulanis Have Settled with Their Cows’.

The council wards impacted include Sengev, Gbaange/Tongov, Saav, Mbapupuu/Tswarev, Mbabuande Kyaav, Mbapa, Tsambe/Mbesev, Sengev/Yengev, Merkyegh, Nyamshi, Tijime, Tyough Ater, and Njaha.

SEMA also reported significant displacement in Guma LGA, affecting areas such as Mbadwem, Nyiev, Mbaba, Uvir, and Mbayer/Yandev council wards, where several communities have been overwhelmed by herders.

Other council wards noted in the report include Mbalom in Gwer East, as well as Mbalagh and Bar in Makurdi. In Kwande LGA, the Moon and Anwase wards were also listed among the areas enduring continuous assaults.

Speaking on the extent of the crisis, SEMA’s information officer, Terna Ager, remarked, “There are many more, but these are the ones I can confirm for now.”

The situation has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, forcing thousands from their ancestral homes into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps or makeshift shelters.

SEMA confirmed that at least 13 officially recognised IDP camps are currently housing those displaced, while many others have sought refuge with relatives in relatively safer communities.

Reacting to the disturbing report, retired Comptroller of Prisons and President of Mdzou U Tiv Worldwide, Iorbee Ihagh, decried the devastation wrought on his native Moon ward in Kwande LGA.

“Our community has been abandoned for years due to repeated attacks. Public facilities like markets, healthcare centres, and schools have all been destroyed,” Ihagh lamented.

Calling for urgent federal action, he added, “The Federal Government must declare a state of emergency in Benue. The situation is out of control.”

SEMA’s revelations further amplify concerns over the spiralling violence in Benue State, where many displaced residents have languished in IDP camps for over eight years with little prospect of returning to their homes.