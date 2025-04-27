APC Chieftain Alleges Wike, Bode George, PDP Governors Are Plotting For Tinubu’s Re-Election

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples’ Democratic Party (nPDP), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has raised concerns that some key members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might be working behind the scenes to influence President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Eze pointed to recent statements made by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike; Bode George; and certain PDP governors, which he believes may suggest support for Tinubu’s re-election bid, despite the challenges Nigerians are currently facing under the APC-led administration.

Eze specifically referred to the events surrounding the 2023 presidential election, noting that had Atiku Abubakar selected Wike as his running mate, Wike would have likely worked towards securing Atiku’s victory.

“For Atiku to have listened to me and many other patriotic Nigerians in rejecting Wike as his vice president, he has done a great relief both to his life and that of Nigerians,” Eze said.

Rather than focusing on coalition-building for the 2027 elections, Eze urged the Tinubu administration to concentrate on effective governance, which he believes will directly benefit Nigerians and improve the country’s economy. “The focus should be on governance that delivers results, not just electioneering,” he stated.

Reacting to comments from Bode George, who suggested that the PDP would be “finally buried” if Atiku secures the party’s presidential nomination, Eze encouraged Nigerians to consider George’s viewpoint carefully.

He questioned who within the PDP, besides Atiku, could mount a credible challenge to a well-coordinated figure like President Tinubu.

Eze also pointed to the challenges the PDP and Labour Party faced in Lagos during the 2023 general elections, suggesting George may attempt to influence the 2027 elections similarly.

On the subject of the PDP governors, Eze theorised that their intentions might be to either prevent the party from fielding a viable presidential candidate in 2027 or to support a candidate who may struggle to gain significant national support.

He argued that the inability of the opposition to unite could lead to another failed bid to unseat the APC in the coming elections.

Eze emphasised that opposition parties must unite and form a strong platform to challenge the APC’s dominance in the 2027 elections.

He echoed Atiku Abubakar’s assertion that a coalition is essential to unseating President Tinubu. “If opposition parties and blocs do not unite, how can the APC be dislodged in 2027?” Eze asked, urging PDP governors to reconsider their current strategies.

In response to the PDP Governors’ Forum, which distanced itself from the proposed coalition, Eze remarked, “The position of the PDP governors highlights systemic challenges in leadership. It is now clear that some of the PDP governors are prioritizing personal interests over addressing the impact of current administration policies on Nigerians.”