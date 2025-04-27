2027: Uzodinma Predicts Unstoppable Wave Of Defections To APC, Hails Party’s Growing Popularity

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has expressed strong confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to welcome a growing number of defectors from opposition parties as the 2027 elections approach.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, following a strategic meeting with political stakeholders from Delta State, Uzodinma highlighted the momentum gathering around the ruling party.

Naija News reports that his comments come on the heels of the recent defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside several influential figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the APC — a major political shift ahead of the next general elections.

Addressing the development, Uzodinma stated, “You can see the tide is moving and people are joining and there will be no end to it. You must have heard that our party in Delta is growing from strength to strength. The high point of the state of the party is that Delta is now almost a one-party state.”

As the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Uzodinma emphasized the importance of effectively managing the growing influx of new members.

He noted that the APC would rely on its internal structures to ensure smooth integration and maintain unity within the party.

“We have to meet to be able to manage this very huge success, to ensure that using the mechanism, the internal mechanism of our great party, that we will receive our new members, our new leaders. We will then come together as a family to grow the party and support the government in Delta for the benefit of our people and members of our great party,” he said.

Uzodinma further described the recent developments as proof of the APC’s rising acceptance across the country, adding, “So, I think we are happy with the development and a big testimony to the fact that the APC government in Nigeria is being admired by many, if not all and sundry.”