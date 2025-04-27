2027: Governor Buni Speaks On Joining Atiku’s Coalition, Dumping APC

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has vehemently denied claims that he is planning to join the opposition leaders’ coalition spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The statement, issued by the Governor’s Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, dismissed the viral claims as baseless and unfounded.

In a statement released on Saturday in Damaturu, Mohammed clarified that a viral text message which claimed that Governor Buni, along with four other APC governors, had made arrangements to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, was purely “fabricated” and “unwarranted.”

Mohammed described the viral message as “baseless fabrications, unwarranted imagination, and assumptions that did not cross paths with reality in any way, shape, or form.”

He firmly rejected the notion that Governor Buni had any intentions of leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He further emphasised that at no point had the author of the text message been close enough to the governor to have any insight into his political movements.

“The author and their paymasters must have been interested in Buni’s political sagacity and only wished they could have the likes of him. It must be wishful thinking,” Mohammed stated.